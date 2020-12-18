An Ethiopian official on Thursday disclosed 2,900 people have been arrested suspected of having ties to a rebel group.

Getachew Balcha, Communications Bureau Head at Oromia regional state administration, said the 2,900 individuals are accused of providing direct and indirect support to a rebel group.

The suspects are believed to be affiliated to the rebel group Oromo Liberation Army (OLA). OLA is a breakaway faction of an ex-rebel group Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

The OLA is estimated to have around 2,800 fighters operating in the western and southern parts of the Oromia regional state.

OLF is an opposition political party claiming to fight for the rights of ethnic Oromos who make up about 35 percent of Ethiopia’s 110 million plus population.

The OLF was designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian parliament in 2011. It was removed from the terror list in July 2018 to help facilitate negotiations and foster reconciliation.

“We have brought before law 2,900 suspects accused of giving logistics support as well as helping coordinate attacks in cities in western parts of Oromia region,” Balcha was quoted as saying by the state media outlet Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation.

“We have also seized thousands of traditional and modern weapons and returned to the public 1,072 cattle that were robbed by the rebels,” he further said.

Balcha disclosed that 385 members of the OLA have been killed in recent military operations in western Oromia. He further disclosed that 397 members of OLA have been captured during recent military operations.