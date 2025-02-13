2Baba Proposes to Lawmaker Natasha Osawaru Amid Divorce Controversy

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has taken his relationship with Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru to the next level by proposing to her, just a day after publicly confirming their romance.

A viral video captures the intimate moment as the two danced closely before 2Baba presented Natasha with a ring, sealing the proposal with a warm embrace. The development comes amid his highly publicized separation from his wife, Annie Idibia, fueling even more speculation about the timeline of events leading up to the proposal.

Responding to critics, 2Baba addressed the swirling rumors on social media, dismissing claims that Natasha played a role in the breakdown of his marriage. “Hon. Natasha has been dragged and labeled a homewrecker, but she had nothing to do with what happened between me and Annie,” he asserted.

Unapologetically standing by his new love, 2Baba doubled down on his commitment, saying, “Yes, I love her. She is amazing, she is cool, and I want to marry her.”

The news has ignited widespread debate, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the artist’s latest romantic chapter. Whether seen as a fresh start or a controversial rebound, 2Baba’s love life continues to capture the public’s attention.