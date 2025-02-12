2Baba Speaks Out on His Love Life

In a series of bold statements that have silenced the swirling rumors, legendary singer 2Baba has confirmed his romance with Edo State politician Natasha Osawaru while firmly denying any role in the collapse of his 12-year marriage to actress Annie Macaulay.

“To Whom It May Concern. #I do yarn my truth. Feel free to continue alleging. We shall all be alright,” he declared on social media, a message that not only addresses the gossip but also underscores his determination to control his narrative.

For weeks, social media buzzed with whispers about 2Baba’s personal life following his cryptic online posts. Rumors suggested that Natasha was behind the split with Annie, a claim that the singer vehemently rejected. “Hon. Natasha has nothing to do with what happened between me and Annie in our marriage,” he stated, adding that his feelings for her are genuine. “Yes, I love her; she is amazing and cool; I want to marry her,” he confirmed.

The revelation comes just 16 days after his public announcement of divorce from Annie Macaulay—a decision that stunned fans and sparked heated debates among commentators. While some see his candid admission as a refreshing move in a world rife with celebrity intrigue, others remain skeptical, questioning the timing and implications of such a public disclosure. Adding fuel to the fire, 2Baba’s unexpected appearance at the Edo State House of Assembly during a plenary session only intensified speculation about his burgeoning relationship with Natasha, who has been no stranger to public scrutiny in her role as Deputy Majority Leader.

The drama unfolding in 2Baba’s personal life is emblematic of the pressures faced by public figures, where every gesture and word is scrutinized. Yet, the singer’s message resonates with a simple truth: the complexity of human relationships and the courage it takes to share one’s truth in the public eye. As the media and fans digest this latest twist, the focus now shifts to how these revelations will shape the narrative of one of Nigeria’s most enduring icons.