2Face Idibia Sparks Rumours and Assembly Chaos

Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia caused a stir at the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday when he unexpectedly appeared during plenary, sending shockwaves through the session.

Eyewitnesses report that the assembly, which had yet to be seated, quickly descended into disarray as the presence of the famed ‘African Queen’ singer caught everyone off guard. Security personnel eventually restored order, but the incident has already ignited a flurry of rumors.

Speculation has swirled that 2Face is romantically linked to a female lawmaker, specifically Deputy Majority Leader Natasha Osawaru. However, Osawaru’s spokesperson, Eseosa Okundia, was quick to dismiss these claims, labeling them “false and baseless” and describing the allegations as nothing more than a “fallacy at its peak.” The intrigue deepened following reports that, just days after 2Face announced his separation from longtime partner Annie Idibia (née Macaulay), he was spotted leaving a nightclub with a mystery woman suspected to be the lawmaker in question.

The 49-year-old star, who confirmed his separation last month and hinted at an upcoming press release to clarify his personal affairs, appears to be at the center of a media maelstrom that blends celebrity lifestyle with political drama. While his unexpected visit to the House of Assembly might have been intended as a casual or promotional gesture, it has instead fueled speculation and raised questions about boundaries between the worlds of entertainment and politics in Nigeria. In an era when personal lives are often public property, 2Face’s actions continue to capture attention, even as those involved push back against the rumor mill, urging the public to focus on verified facts rather than sensationalized stories.