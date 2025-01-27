2Face Reveals Separation from Wife Annie, Confirms Divorce in Social Media Post

Nigerian musician 2Face has publicly disclosed that he has been separated from his wife, Annie, for some time.

The artist shared the news in a social media post, revealing that they are currently in the process of finalizing their divorce after years of marriage.

Shortly after posting the announcement, 2Face deleted the message, replacing it with a disclaimer claiming his account had been hacked. However, in a follow-up video, the musician confirmed that he had indeed written the post himself and that his account had not been compromised.

This revelation comes as a surprise to many fans, as the couple had been seen as one of Nigeria’s most notable celebrity marriages. The announcement has sparked widespread attention, with many speculating about the reasons behind the split.