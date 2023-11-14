2nd Africa Entrepreneurship Accelerator Summit 2023

The CEO and Co-founder of WestlionCo, Miss Gifty Boatemaa Annan, spearheaded the 2nd edition of the Africa Entrepreneurship Accelerator Summit held at the British Council last Thursday, November 09, 2023.

An annual event powered by WestlionCo, an entrepreneurship hub and a female-led venture builder that empowers female-led startups and entrepreneurs with functional knowledge, entrepreneurial skills, mentorship, and resources to surmount startup challenges to run, grow, and sustain lucrative businesses in Africa.

The summit brought together about 200 young entrepreneurs, key players in the Startup ecosystem, policymakers, corporate & academic institutions, and support organizations that are committed to driving economic prosperity through entrepreneurship and innovation.

The occasion was graced with a bouquet of dignified personalities such as Mad. Angela Asante, Presidential Advisor, Gender & Development, Ing Richard Densu, Ag. Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Dr. Nora Bannerman, CEO, Sleek Garments Ltd & ASICT, Ohenewa Sakyi-Bekoe, Development Consultant & Board member, WestlionCo, Mrs. Gladys Amoah, Former MD, Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd, A representative from GIPC, Gautama Sreenivasan, Project Director at Transnational Academic Group and many others.