2nd African Beach Games, Hammamet 2023, We Are Ready!

52 countries announce their presence in Hammamet in Tunisia, more than 1,100 athletes have confirmed their participation and 500 officials will be involved and 300 volunteers mobilized for the 2nd African Beach Games. From June 23 to 30, 2023, the Yasmine Hammamet station will welcome beautiful people for a very strong moment in sport and African Olympism.

The International Olympic Committee, the Director General of Olympic Solidarity and the Organizing Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are among other Olympic institutions that will be among the distinguished guests along with the greats of African and world sport.

A journalist accreditation operation has reached cruising speed and will run until May 27, 2023.

The “Yoyo” mascot has been unveiled. “Yoyo emerges from the seas and oceans of the continent in the form of a mosaic shell, a bouquet of jasmines forward to welcome all of Africa to Yasmine Hammamet devoting the legendary hospitality of Tunisia, three thousand years and always and forever ‘Ifriqiya'”. This is the anecdote that tells the inspiration of the creators of the Yoyo mascot.

The Yasmine Hammamet beach cleaning operation was a success before the next installation of the equipment and structures required for the various specialties and events.

For the organizing committee “Yoyo and Tunisia are ready to welcome its guests from the 54 countries of the continent and from all over the world for a mega sports, cultural and ecological festival”.

A few days from the competition, the 2nd Africans on the Beach already look great. For the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, ANOCA, the Honorable Mustapha Berraf“Hammamet fascinates even before the start of the 2nd African Beach Games, the quality of the preparations, the level of organization and the popular side which herald a real celebration of African sport. African youth are well served and as we say so often, they are our main concern. These games will be extraordinary for our African athletes who will once again be at the heart of the action. It will also be a platform for promoting Olympic values ​​and sustainable development. By deciding to create the African Beach Games, the African Olympic movement has taken a major step towards the continent’s youth. We have been satisfied since the first edition and the level has risen even higher with this second edition. For ANOCA Hammamet will be a memorable success”.

The African Beach Games are held every 4 years. They integrate a cultural and educational program in their activities alongside the sports programme. The edition of Hammamet in Tunisia will respect the rule through a tailor-made organization and which includes all this arsenal which will allow all the actors to leave with unforgettable memories and great prospects for the next edition.

The Honorable Mustapha Berraf, President of ANOCA: “The success of the African Beach Games in Hammamet will be a matter of our common ability to stimulate solidarity. We have a special obligation to showcase our values ​​on behalf of athletes and young people. Athletes because they are at the heart of our Olympic movement, young people because they are our future”