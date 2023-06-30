2nd African Beach Games – Schools of Jellyfish attack Swimmers in Open Water Race Competition

There is very interesting but sad development for the Open Water swimmers at the ongoing 2023 African Beach Games in Hammamet Tunisia.

A swimmer from Rwanda has never in his life encountered jellyfish in the sea. He was bitten/stung mercilessly and had to be rescued from the water.

He was among six male athletes who could not complete the course and eight female swimmers who also had to be pulled out for the water.

Unfortunately in the women’s race, Zaira Akua Forson was also a victim. She was then in seventh position.

Seven out of 10 female swimmers were forced to withdraw from the 5km Open Water Race due to jellyfish attacks. They were attended to by medical team on the scene, and none was in serious danger.

GOC Communications