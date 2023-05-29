2nd Annual Giti Tires Classic Open Golf Championship tee-off on May 30

The Second Annual Giti Tires Classic Open Golf Championship tee-off at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono, near Tema on Tuesday, May 30 and ends on Saturday, June three.

Mr John Mawuli Nyarko, the Director of the Rising Star Golf Academy, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, said about 250 amateur and professional golfers drawn from Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Benin, Liberia and Cote d’ Ivoire are expected to participate in the five-day event.

He said the competition which was being sponsored by Giti Tires would be played under the rules of the World Royal Golf Governing body and the local rules of the Celebrity Golf Club.

Mr. Nyarko said feverish preparations such as irrigation were underway to ensure a successful competition.

Among an array of golfers expected to be seen in action as Theodore Asampong, Captain, Catherine Fabbi, Lady Captain, both of the Celebrity Golf Club, Kweku Okyere, President of the Ghana Golf Association and Mark Coffie, President of the Professional Golfers Association.

Mr. Wang Shu, General Manager of Giti Tires speaking to the GNA ahead of the competition underscored the importance of sponsoring golf competition as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities in building corporate environment for business and sports.

“Following a successful first edition, of the competition, my company finds the game of golf as a vital tool in improving the relationship with many especially the business community’’, he said.

Cash prizes, as well as products from the sponsors and consolation prizes such as ‘Bobby’ and ‘The Nearest To the Pin’ would be awarded to the deserving winners.

Mr. Tang Hong, Chairman of Giti Tires, who is also the Managing Director of Tang Palace Hotel, and other Chinese community in Ghana are expected to grace the occasion.