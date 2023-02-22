2nd Edition Of Africa-Eu Competition Week Held

The ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) has participated in the second edition of the Africa-EU Competition Week in Bruges, Belgium from 13-17 February 2023.

The event, which was attended by the Executive Director of ERCA, Dr Simeon Koffi, Executive Director and Programme Officer, Ibrima Tambajang, presented an opportunity for EU and African participants to interact with other competition officials and be able to critically reflect on and compare their national legislations and enforcement practices.

The Competition Week was aimed at promoting cooperation in the field of competition law and policy by bringing African and European policies and enforcement closer together and strengthening ties between the respective competition authorities. ECRA participation was within the framework of the Exchange dialogue on competition policy and enforcement between national and regional competition authorities in Africa and the European Union.

The 5-day programme which included dedicated plenary sessions and workshops for smaller groups to facilitate discussion ended with a conference on the topic: Towards fairer markets in Africa and EU, Fostering international partnerships in Competition Policy. This event contributed to sharing experiences and having a base of international networking beneficial to ERCA and to the future of competition in Africa and in a global environment facing the challenges of digital technology and decarbonization.