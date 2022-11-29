2nd Edition Of Western Gospel Awards Successfully Held

Prolific GH, organisers of the annual Western Gospel Awards have successfully organised the second edition of the awards at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church in Takoradi on Sunday November 27, 2022.

In all, over 19 categories were won by industry players in the gospel fraternity. Mrs. Amy Newman was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award whereas Dr. Stephen Wayoe was honoured with Remarkable Contribution to the Growth of Gospel Industry and Cwesi Oteng also Honor as Contemporary/Urban Gospel Artiste of the Decade.



Expressing his gratitude to his sponsors and other contributors, Mr. Maxwell Bills Ansah, CEO of Prolific GH, organizers of the awards mentioned that “such event comes with huge budget but with the support of our sponsors, we organised a befitting event to honour the works of the industry players in Western Region. The sponsors have always been the strongest support system.”

Sharing some of the challenges of the organisation of the awards, Mr. Ansah mentioned that; “sponsorship remain the biggest challenge but we are grateful to those who see the good in what we do and always come to our aid,” adding that, “my team remain the best to get the excellent work done, not forgetting the people of Western Region for their unflinching support.”

Renowned Gospel Musician, KDM won the Artiste of the year at the second edition of Western Gospel Awards (WGA). Aside winning the Artiste of the year, KDM also won the ‘Song writer of the year award.

The well attended event witnessed outstanding ministration and performances from Gospel Artistes from the Western Region.

Notable amongst the winners at the second edition of the Western Gospel Awards include; Western Best Blogger of the Year which was won by Nana Kwesi Coomson (233times.net), Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year, Ruger Quarm ft. Kofi Owusu Peprah – The Name of Jesus, Western Female Vocalist of the Year, Georgia and Georgette, Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year, Etriakor Charle, Western Gospel Song of the Year – Mabel Love – OSOMBO, Western Best Lyrical Content of the year – Max Praize – Spirit Life, Western Gospel Music Video of the Year- Efua Black – Oye Jesus, amongst others.