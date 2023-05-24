2nd FINTECH CONNECT forum Set for Take off

All is set for the second edition of Fintech Connect forum powered by Emergent Payments Ghana Limited to address how businesses can ride on emerging technologies to improve day to day business operations as well as overall financial performance of businesses across industries.

In the face of uncertain economic conditions, businesses stand the risk of hitting several

roadblocks in a bid to break through. Given the ever-evolving technological ecosystem we

find ourselves in, businesses must stay abreast with new developments to be able to thrive

and survive in this economic era. Leveraging technology is the new order as more and more businesses optimize their business processes to reaching new markets and better serving existing market while curtailing cost to it barest minimum.

The second session of Fintech Connect, themed: “Leveraging Technology To Improve Business Performance in Challenging Times”, will therefore explore the transformative power of technology across various sectors with the viewing to empowering businesses to thrive and survive.

The in-person event will bring together a multifaceted panel comprising of Dr. Arnold Kavaarpuo, CEO – StacAi Inc, Norbert Dziwornu, Program Manager – StartOA, and Ebi-Yaa Kwaw, UX Designer, Wewire Africa to will engage in thought-provoking discussions on the theme.

Participants will gain valuable perspectives and discover emerging trends shaping the future of businesses. This will be climaxed with a networking session.

This is the second in a row, following the maiden one that focused on “The Future of

Ecommerce Security” held in September last year.

The forum is set to take place on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at the Emergent Payments Ghana Limited Office at North Ridge, Adjacent the German Embassy Visa Section.

A statement from Emergent said “Attendance is free, but space is limited. We encourage you to secure your spot as soon as possible by registering online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leveraging-technology-to-improve-business-in-challenging-times-tickets-631004149397

For further information about the event, contact Dzifa Gadze on 0302263014 or via email:

joyce.gadze@emergentafrica.com.