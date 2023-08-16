2nd Ga Homowo Health Walk Ends successfully

The 2nd edition of the Ga “Homowo” health walk organised by the Okintin Klan led by Nuumo Nikoi Amasah II, “Klan Wulomo” with support from the Ga Traditional Council ended on a good note last weekend.

The event which recorded over 5000 participants across the capital formed part of activities towards this year’s “Homowo” celebrations as well as preaching unity among constituents.

Commenced at the “Mantse Agbonaa”, the participants walked through the principal streets of Jamestown through Makola market, Adedenkpo, Korlebu, Mamprobi, chorkor and back. The participants were also treated with live band music and beverages from sponsors as side attractions which climaxed the event.

Addressing the media, the brain behind the event, Klan Wulomo of Okintin, Nuumo Nikoi Amasah II expressed his gratitude to the participants and the various entities for the support.

He urged the various communities to adhere to all health and safety conditions put in place by the traditional councils before and after the celebrations.

“It has been really great but without the support of my people we wouldn’t have made it. They came out in their numbers to give their best. The Ga Traditional Council gave us the mandate and we are grateful for that. I also want to thank the organising team who stood behind to support also.

“The festival is almost here and this is the best way to encourage our people to come out in their numbers and also remember our forefathers who brought us together. We are one people so lets all keep the festival clean devoid of politics, hatred and immoral activities,” he stated.

The event witnessed the attendance of various prominent traditional chiefs, Queen mothers as well as top dignitaries within Accra.