2nd Giti Classic Golf Championship Finals Scheduled For Saturday At Sakumono Celebrity Course

The finals of the second edition of the prestigious Giti Classic Golf Championship have been fixed for the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday June 3, 2023.

The event started on Tuesday, March 30th with over two hundred and fifty golfers competing in the exciting competition.

The championship has two categories; namely the professional event with hundred and fifty amateur golfers competing for trophies on June 3rd, which will be played under the rules of the R & A, St Andrews and the local rules of Celebrity Golf Club.

Top golfers from Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, Togo and the Ivory Coast are expected to participate.

The competition is organised by Wonders Rising Stars Golf Academy with Giti Tyres Global Trading PTE Limited manufacturers of GT Radial tyres in Ghana as the main sponsors. Alphabetic City Home is supporting the golf championship with a special hole in one prize.

General Manager of Giti Tyres Wang Shu stressed on the importance of sponsoring the golf competition as part of their social responsibility in building corporate environment for business and sports. Following a successful first edition of the competition,

Mr. Shu said his company finds the game of golf as a vital tool in improving their relationship with many especially the business community. He therefore called on golfers both amateurs and professionals to prepare adequately well for the forth- coming second Giti classic golf championship and hope that the best will excel.

He noted that attractive prizes including cash, trophies and products from Giti Tyres and others supporting firms will be presented to winners.

The director of Rising Stars Golf Academy, John Mawuli Nyarko has also revealed that they will ensure a successful organization of the tournament and noted that on and off the course arrangement are being planned to make things very comfortable for golfers and patrons of the game during the tournament.

Mawuli Nyarko who is a professional golfer said some distinguished guests will grace the closing ceremony of the second GITI Classic Golf tournament.

The guests include the chairman of Giti, Tang Hang, the General Manager of Giti Tyres, Wang Shu, some top gurus from Giti Tyres, a high power delegation from the Chinese community in Ghana.

Captain of the Celebrity Golf Club Theodore Asampong, Lady Captain, Catherine Fabbi, president of the Ghana Golf Association Leonard Kwaku Okyere, PGA Ghana President, Mark Cofie Jnr among other personalities expected to be at the venue.