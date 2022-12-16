2nd lady presents medical devices, food items to Sunyani Regional Hospital

Hajia Samira Bawumia, wife of Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has presented medical devices, equipment, food items, non-alcoholic beverages and other consumables to the Sunyani Regional Hospital to support the efforts of the Management.

They comprised ultrasonic two pocket Doppler, 240 plus cannula with chin strap (medium and large), 20 suture O polysorb, 16 forceps eye dressing slight curve, 46 sutures O ethibond,39 syringes 3cc 18G, 24 sutures 2-0 monocryl and 21 needle holder’s mayo hegar (7).

The rest are 63 sutures 4-0 monosof, 103 clips liganng, ligang clips (medium), five Magellan 3/10 ml insulin syringe, permanent needle, 50 syringes irrigating 60cc piston w/o, 48 suture 4 polysorb, one retractor meyerding finger 7,1 blade, 12 retractor abdominal deaver 13 inches and 3 retractor adson self-retaining retractor.

Others include 36 suture 2-vicryl, 15 syringes icc25G 85/8, 4 retractors weitlaner inches, 6 clips liganng, ligang clips (small), 1 elevator periosteal key 67/8 weide, 8 syringes 1cc278G 5/8, 36 sutures 2 polycarb and 10 hospital beds.

The food items which included bags of rice, biscuits and soft drinks, was meant for only the antenatal units of the Hospital, Hajia Bawumia said.

Hajia Bawumia thanked the Management and the health workers for their selflessness and hard work in providing quality healthcare in the region and expressed the hope that the items would position the Hospital to deliver even more quality services for increased productivity to enhance significant outcomes in the region.

“This is the first of many things we hope to do for this Hospital and I also want to thank you for the hard work and successes, and I would serve as one of your partners now and in the future”, she said.

After touring the facility, she expressed satisfaction at the quality of care and the Hospital’s clean environment.

Dr. Cardinal Newton, the Medical Director of the Hospital thanked Hajia Bawumia for the donation and called for her support for the completion of an antenatal clinic block being constructed at the Hospital.

“In fact we would be disturbing you much on the construction of our antenatal block and we would accordingly give you a progress report on the project for your assistance”, he added.