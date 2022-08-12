2nd National Tourism Customer Week Launched

The Service Excellence Foundation (SEF), under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Federation and in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched the second edition of the National Tourism Customer Service Week.

The week-long event, to be held from October 3–7, 2022, is themed “Enhancing the Customer Experience Through Excellence.”

Mr. Caleb Kofie, Founder and Executive Director of SEF, said the key objective of the initiative was to develop, support, and promote service excellence initiatives through industry research, advocacy, and human resource training within the hospitality sector.

”It is our fullest conviction that it is only proper as a sector to take a pause in the month of October to appreciate our industry’s employees and customers.”

”We would take stock of customer service delivery challenges within our business establishments and improve on them through strategic and sustainable training programmes to enhance excellence,” he said.

Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, speaking at the launch, urged stakeholders in the hospitality industry to improve their customer service to tourists.

He applauded SEF for the initiative and urged businesses in the tourism sector to capitalise on technology to improve their customer service.

“I believe it is not all over and the industry’s practitioners are doing their bit. We see service improvements across the board, but there is more to be done,” he said.

Mr. Agyemang added that the private and public entities had to work together to improve the service delivery of their various services, therefore selling Ghana in a positive light to the outside world.

Madam Stella Appenteng, former President of the Ghana Tourism Federation was pleased with the sector’s growth but stressed the importance of improving customer service across all tourist destinations.

She said industry players had a role to play in enhancing customer care services in Ghana and urged them to serve as key stakeholders in the continuous development of the industry.

As part of the launch, a forum was also organised where representatives of the various business organisations had the chance to learn from each other by sharing ideas.

The 2022 National Customer Service Week would witness employees within the tourism and hospitality sectors being appreciated for their efforts as well as challenges being detected while finding solutions to them.