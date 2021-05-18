The maiden Holy Trinity Inter-Club Doubles Tournament commenced last month, 24th April at

the Holy Trinity SPA and Health Farms, Sogakope.

The tournament, which is a collaboration between the Ghana Tennis Federation Holy Trinity SPA & Health Farm is aimed at promoting healthy living as well as assisting the participating tennis clubs to develop the game of tennis among working professionals.

The prize monies for the maiden edition of the annual tournament include GH₵10,000.00 (ten thousand Ghana Cedis) for the overall winner, GH₵5,000.00 (five thousand Ghana Cedis) for the

runner-up and GH₵2,000.00 (two thousand Ghana Cedis) to the two losing semi-finalists.

The first set of clubs that participated in the fixtures for the first month, April 2021, were Ho Tennis Club (HTC), Tema Tennis Club (TTC), Depot Tennis Club (DTC) and GNPC Tennis Club.

The event consisted of seven (7) matches – five (5) Men Doubles, one (1) Ladies Double and one (1) mixed doubles.

The final scores in the straight knockout for April 2021 were as follows: Ho Tennis Club defeated Tema Tennis Club 5 – 2, whilst Depot Tennis Club beat GNPC Tennis Club 7 – 0.

The fixtures for the second month, May 2021 will feature Army Officers Mess Tennis Club (AMTEC) against Ghana Tennis Club, whilst TOR Tennis Club will play against Atomic Tennis Club to be played on Saturday, 22nd May 2021 at the Holy Trinity SPA and Health Farms,

Sogakope.

According to the Tournament Director of the Annual Holy Trinity Inter-Club Doubles competition, Mr Henry Boni-Quarshie and Chairman of the HTTC Planning Committee, Dr.

Cyril Bansah, this weekend’s fixtures offer a great opportunity for all lover of tennis to be present

to support the respective teams and to cheer the players for the next phase of the tournament for June 2021.