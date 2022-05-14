3.6 million Tanzanian villagers to get water under freshwater lakes program

At least 3.6 million people from 444 villages in various parts of Tanzania will get water under an ambitious program to draw water from freshwater lakes, Water Minister Jumaa Aweso told parliament on Friday.

The program will entail drawing water for domestic use from Lakes Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa, the minister told lawmakers in the capital, Dodoma.

Design works for Lakes Tanganyika and Victoria projects have been completed and will cost an estimated 900 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 387 million U.S. dollars), Aweso said.

The Lake Tanganyika project will supply water to villages in Kigoma, Rukwa and Katavi regions, and the Lake Nyasa project will supply water to villages in Ruvuma and Njombe regions, the minister said.

The Lake Victoria project will supply water to villages in Mwanza, Geita, Simiyu, Kagera and Mara regions, Aweso said. Enditem