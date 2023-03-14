3 areas receive immunisation vaccines in Western Region

Dr. Nana Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Western Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, says the three highly populated areas in the Western Region have received the immunisation vaccines.

Though the Region did not utterly suffer from the vaccine shortage, places like Effia Kwesimintsim, Tarkwa and Sekondi/Takoradi had a feeling of the national hiccup.

Dr. Yeboah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said at 2200hours on Saturday night, the medical stores took delivery of the BCG, Measles and Polio vaccines for onward distribution to the needed points.

He said by Sunday, all irrespective districts health directorate had received and prayed that clients would not rush to the facilities but exercise restraint as there were enough for all.

The Regional Health Director urged mothers to visit the nearest health centres to have their children immunized.