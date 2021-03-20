Three employees of the Ghana Health Service have been arrested for allegedly stealing COVID-19 vaccines, police said Saturday.

The Greater Accra regional police arrested Stephen Dzisenu, a disease control officer, Cosmos Allotey, an occupational health and safety officer, and Joseph Knight Gaissie, a laboratory assistant, for allegedly stealing 36 vials of Covishield vaccines.

“Dzisenu allegedly stole the vaccines and delivered them to Allotey, who administered to clients at the cost of 200 Ghana cedis (34.9 U.S. dollars) per jab. Gaisie is being held for abetment of crime in the stealing case,” the police said.

“Additionally, Lord Pabitey, another employee, a disease control officer, now at large also allegedly stole 26 vials of the same vaccines from storage,” said the police.