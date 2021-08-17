3 Best Forex Brokers in Ghana

Overview

Ghana is one of 54 African countries that not only welcome but accept forex trading with open arms. Forex trading has become increasingly popular in Ghana over recent years for a variety of reasons, including improvement in internet service provision, improvements in trading technology, and a large influx of international brokers that are accepting Ghanian traders.

Of all the forex brokers that accept Ghanian traders, the following three that are discussed in detail below have emerged as the best.

IG

IG has been offing its services to traders from around the world since 1974, and it is a multi-regulated broker that offers the trade in more than 17,000 financial instruments. In addition to this, IG also offers a range of powerful trading platforms that can be used.

IG is known for supporting a variety of different trading strategies and styles while offering tailor-made solutions to both beginner and professional forex and CFD traders. Traders can expect a safe, transparent trading environment with reliable, fast trade executions, and a range of flexible funding methods.

IG also offers Ghanian traders a choice in retail trading accounts, investment accounts, and the use of a helpful demo account that can be used to practice trading or test trading strategies.

Features

Feature Information Regulation FCA, CFTC, NFA, BaFin, FINMA, ASIC, FMA, MAS, FSA, FSCA, DFSA, JFSA, METI, MAFF Minimum deposit from $250 Average spread from 0.1 pips Commissions from 0.10% Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:200 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Multi-regulated by several entities High minimum deposit when registering an account Powerful, flexible trading platforms Variety of tradable financial instruments Competitive trading conditions Variety of advanced, helpful trading tools

AvaTrade

AvaTrade was established in 2006 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with more than 300,000 registered forex traders from around the world. AvaTrade is one of the most popular CFD and forex brokers in the world and has a proven record of the best trading service and comprehensive solutions.

Read our review on Avatrade here.

AvaTrade also offers competitive trading conditions that consist of fixed spreads, commission-free options, and access to a range of trading platforms that cover any trading need or objective that Ghanian traders may have.

There is also a plethora of trading tools, social trading opportunities, reliable and flexible funding methods, and highly acclaimed security and client fund safety.

Features

Feature Information Regulation ASIC, BVI, CBI, FFAJ, FSA, FSCA Minimum deposit from $100 Average spread from 0.9 pips Commissions from $0 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:400 Bonuses Yes Customer Support 24/5 multilingual

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Multi-regulated and multi-asset Spreads are not the tightest Rich history with several industrial awards Variable spreads not provided Social trading opportunities offered Only one account type for retail traders and one for professional traders A wide range of trading platforms supported

eToro

eToro is a reputable Market Maker broker in addition to being the leading social trading platform and provider in the industry. eToro provides Ghanian traders with a range of tradable instruments in addition to offering its proprietary trading platform that can be used on the web, desktop, and mobile.

In addition to this, eToro offers competitive trading conditions along with a safe trading environment with multi-regulation and strict security protocols to keep client funds, information, and data secure.

With eToro, Ghanian traders can feel free to use a variety of trading strategies, compare it with that of others, trade strategies, and automatically copy the trades of others to their portfolio.

Features

Feature Information Regulation ASIC, FCA, CySEC Minimum deposit from $200 Average spread from 3 pips Commissions from $0 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Yes Maximum Leverage 1:400 Bonuses None Customer Support 24/6

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Well-regulated Spreads are not the tightest Leading online social trading platform MetaTrader suite not offered Large online community Superior social trading opportunities

