3 Boko Haram Militants killed by Cameroon Army

The Cameroonian army said Thursday that its troops had killed three militants from the Boko Haram terrorist group in the country’s Far North region.

Militants from the terror group raided Galdala, a village in the Mayo-Tsanaga division of the region on Wednesday night and were subsequently ambushed by the army while returning with the looted goods to their base, said an army official in the region who spoke to Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Local media had reported that villagers were starting to evacuate the area due to deadly attacks in recent weeks.

Boko Haram, a terrorist group originating in Nigeria, has been operating in the Far North region since 2014, posing a significant security threat to Cameroon.