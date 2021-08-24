3 dead after boat capsizes in Cameroon’s Far North region

Three people died after a boat capsized in Maga, a locality in Cameroon’s Far North region, a government official said on Monday.

The deceased, who were all businessmen, were swept away by the strong currents of the river after a heavy downpour on Sunday, Makon ma Makon, sub-prefect of Maga subdivision told reporters.

“They were taken by currents in the middle of the river, the boat capsized and they drowned. We initially found one corpse and after thorough search by the marine forces and villagers, two other corpses were found,” Makon said.

Water levels in the region have risen following persistent torrential rains in past days causing floods and displacement of people, authorities said on Saturday. Enditem