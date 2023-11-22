3 dies in Boko Haram raids in Cameroon

At least three civilians were killed after Boko Haram raided two communities in Cameroon’s Far North region, security and local sources said Wednesday.

Militants of the terror group ambushed two motorcyclists who were riding along a dusty road in the Djourou locality of the region Tuesday, killing them before absconding with their motorcycles, a security source familiar with the attack said.

Overnight into Wednesday, the militants then went further to shoot a middle-aged man along the same road, the source said.

Cameroon has increased security in the region as the end-of-year festivities approach, resulting in the killing of at least 10 Boko Haram militants and the capture of several others in the last two weeks, according to security sources.

The terror group has killed about 12 civilians and two soldiers since the start of November, the sources said.