Three people have died from a large wildfire in Butte County of California, the United States, local media reported on Wednesday.

Butte County sheriff Kory Honea announced that two people had been found dead at one location and another somewhere else.

According to media reports, one of the three was found in a car and had been trying to escape.

The Northern California wildfire has been burning for more than three weeks, forcing thousands to leave their homes and threatening other structures.

Jake Cagle, a fire chief, told media that firefighters have been focusing on saving lives and homes instead of trying to halt the fire’s advance.