3 Ghanaian legislators face special committee investigation over absenteeism

Three Ghanaian legislators on Tuesday were referred to the Privileges Committee of Ghana’s Parliament for absenting themselves for more than 15 sittings of the house.

All three Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government includes Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, Gender Minister Sarah Adwoa Safo, and Chairman of the Defence Committee of Ghana’s Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The committee is expected to investigate the conduct of the three legislators and report their findings to the Speaker.

The seats of the MPs could be declared vacant and a by-election held if they are found culpable. Enditem