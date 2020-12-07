The Nigerian military said Monday that three gunmen were killed after troops thwarted an armed attack on a village in the central state of Benue.

Troops of the “Operation Whirl Stroke” killed the gunmen at Tsehombe-Adaka village in Benue following credible information on Sunday, military spokesperson John Enenche said in a statement on Monday.

Acting on “credible intelligence on the attack by bandits,” the troops swiftly mobilized to the scene and made contact with the bandits, Enenche said.

The troops engaged the gunmen with superior firepower, killing three, said the spokesperson, adding that “others fled in disarray into the bushes with bullet wounds.”

The troops also recovered some weapons from the gunmen after foiling the attack, he added.