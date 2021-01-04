At least three civilians were killed and one other wounded when Boko Haram militants raided a village in Cameroon’s Far North region early Monday, according to sources.

The militants attacked Kaliari-Nguetchewe, a village in the Mayo-Moskota division of the region, killing three men and injuring a woman, villagers told local reporters.

Cameroon defense and security forces then arrived to repulse the attackers, army sources told Xinhua.

The attack came as villagers began fleeing the localities of Mandoussa and Ouzal of the same division, following repeated Boko Haram raids.