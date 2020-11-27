At least three civilians were killed and one other abducted when Boko Haram group raided a locality in Cameroon’s Far North region overnight into Thursday, according to local sources.

Militants attacked Gabass village of Koza subdivision of the region when the villagers were deep asleep, killing three men and abducting another, villagers told local reporters.

A search and rescue mission of the abducted civilian was in progress in the region, according to the army.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night the group attacked Guidi village, torched five houses and made away with clothes. Authorities said the villagers escaped unharmed.

The Boko Haram group has multiplied attacks on civilians in the region since the start of this year posing enormous humanitarian and governance challenges, according to security reports.