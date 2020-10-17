At least three civilians were killed and five others abducted when terror group Boko Haram raided a locality in Cameroon’s Far North region Thursday overnight, local sources said Friday.

Terrorists attacked Oudal village of Mayo-Moskota subdivision of the region when the villagers were deep asleep, killing three men and abducting four other men and a woman, villagers told local reporters.

A search and rescue mission of the abducted civilians was in progress in the region.

Meanwhile, on Friday the terror group attacked a group of farmers in Goumouldi locality of the region, making away with all their belongings. Authorities said the farmers escaped unharmed.

In the last two weeks, Boko Haram has intensified attacks in the region on highway, villages and farms targeting mainly civilians, according to security reports. Enditem