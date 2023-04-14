3 killed, 7 more injured in Nigeria road mishap

At least three persons were killed and seven others injured following a road mishap Thursday in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Ogun, a traffic police official said.

Florence Okpe, a spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, told reporters at the scene of the incident along the Abeokuta-Lagos expressway that it was due to speeding and flouting of traffic rules.

A truck at high speed lost control and rammed into an oncoming vehicle, also hitting a motorbike rider in the process, Okpe said, adding that the three died on the spot and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria and are often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. Enditem