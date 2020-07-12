Death toll of the two-day violent protests in Mali’s capital Bamako has increased to three, and at least 74 others were injured, local hospital authorities told Xinhua on Saturday afternoon.

There was also significant material damage, particularly in the country’s National Assembly which was looted by protestors.

At least six leaders of the demonstrations were arrested Friday night and Saturday, said the 5 June Movement — Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), organizer of the protests.

In a message published by the Malian presidency Friday night, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita regretted the scenes of violence, and reaffirmed his “wish to continue the dialogue” with the protesters.

To ease the tension in the country, Keita has made several proposals to end the crisis, which the protesters rejected and called for the appointment of a prime minister in its ranks and the resignation of Keita.

The capital were largely paralyzed since Friday when the demonstrations turned violent.

