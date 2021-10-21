3 killed and over 30 injured after explosion in northeast China

Three people were killed and over 30 others injured after an explosion Thursday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, according to local authorities.

The blast took place at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday at a restaurant in Taiyuannan Street in Heping District.

It caused damages to the nearby buildings and impacted a bus, said the district publicity department.

The injured people have been sent for medical treatment and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

The explosion also caused power outages to some 15,000 households nearby and the local power supply company has been working to restore electricity in the area.