3 killed in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone regions

At least two teachers and a student have been killed in Cameroon’s two war-torn English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest as schools reopened in the country Monday, according to local and security sources.

A secondary school girl identified as Hilda Ajeck was killed early Monday in a shootout in Kumba, a town in the Southwest region.

Ntou’ou Ndong Chamberlain, the prefect of the Meme division where Kumba is located, also confirmed the attack without providing details.

On Sunday, two primary school teachers identified as Eric Fonjang and Ndim John Budji were ambushed and killed in the Belo subdivision of Northwest as they were returning from a meeting to deliberate on the new school year, according to several military sources.

No one has claimed responsibility for the killings in the regions where government and separatist fighters have been clashing since 2017.

Although classes started for the new academic year in eight regions in the Central African nation, most parts of the two Anglophone regions remained shut down to observe a traditional Monday lockdown long imposed by separatists.

The worsening violence in the regions has been taking an increasingly heavy toll on civilians, with renewed attacks against schools documented in recent months.