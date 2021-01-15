Three people including two police inspectors were confirmed killed in a road accident that occurred in Nigeria’s central region on Thursday, according to a local official.

The third victim was identified as the driver of an ambulance van in which the police inspectors were traveling along the Ajaokuta-Ojodu-Ayingba road in the north-central state of Kogi, said Solomon Aghure, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in that part of the country.

Aghure told Xinhua that the ambulance van, also carrying an empty casket to pick the corpse of one police sergeant in a nearby morgue, had a head-on collision with a truck coming from an opposite direction on the highway.

Also confirming the incident, William Aya, a spokesman for the police in Kogi, said the driver of the truck took to his heels to evade arrest by the police.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue, while the police had also commenced a further investigation into the incident, Aya added. Enditem