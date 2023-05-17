3 killed in house fire outbreak in central Uganda

At least three people from the same family were killed and property destroyed in a house fire in the central Ugandan district of Wakiso Monday night, the police said Tuesday.

A 50-year-old landlady, her three-year-old grandson, and a 13-year-old female juvenile perished in the tragic incident that occurred at Kinawa Cell, Kasenge Ward, Kyengera Town Council, at about 22:30, local time, Patrick Onyango, Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, said in a statement.

“It’s alleged that the three entered their house, locked the doors, and slept in their double-room residential house. Then fire broke out from inside while they were asleep until neighbors saw the fire and had to dig through the walls and cut the metallic doors to gain access,” said Onyango.

He said the residents who rushed to the scene found the grandmother and the grandson burnt to death, while the female juvenile was still alive but died on arrival at Kiruddu Hospital in the national capital of Kampala.

“Fire was extinguished by locals before the arrival of the fire brigade that was hampered by lack of clear access roads to the scene,” said Onyango. “There was total damage to household property.”

“Cause of fire not yet established. Inquiries at hand,” said Onyango. Enditem