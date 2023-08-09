3 killed in IDP camp of Cameroon by Boko Haram

At least three people were killed overnight into Tuesday in a terrorist attack on an internally displaced persons (IDP) site in Cameroon’s restive Far North region, according to local and security sources.

The attack on the Bakarisse IDP site in Kerawa locality was carried out by militants of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, a local resident told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

“They (Boko Haram) killed three displaced persons and wounded a woman. Our vigilante members retaliated and killed one of the terrorists,” the source said.

Bakarisse site hosts thousands of the displaced people who panicked after the attack. Security sources said some people had left the camp since attacks intensified in January.