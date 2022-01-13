3 Landguards Who Attack Nii Arde Nkpa Family Head Arrested In Kokrobite

Three notorious landgrauds have been arrested by the police in what was described by residents of Kokrobite as an assassination attempt on the life of the Head of the Arde Nkpa Royal family, Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe.

Information received from police sources revealed that the people of Kokrobite led by the Arde Nkpa Royal family was having a durbar of chiefs and people on Sunday, January 9, 2022 when a group of landguards stormed the durbar grounds in an attempt to attack the Head of family, Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe.

The landguards according to information, destroyed chairs, tables, canopies and public address system that was being used at the event, amid beating of some residents who were at the durbar grounds during their (landguards) arrival.

It was however alleged that the attack was masterminded by the caretaker chief of Kokrobite, Nii Ofei III.

According to the information, the police got wind of the intended assassination plot on Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe and the destruction of the durbar and rushed to the grounds where three of the landguards were arrested.

Meanwhile, information is that Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe sustained some level of injuries as result of the attack.

The three landguards are in police custody assisting in investigations.