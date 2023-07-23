3 passengers missing after boat hits rock in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria

At least three people are missing after their boat ferrying 26 passengers in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria hit a rock on Saturday morning, said police.

Zabron Murumha, commander of the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force, said the boat was sailing from Lake Victoria’s Kerebe Islet in Muleba district in Kagera region to Bukoba district in the same region.

“We released a team of rescuers immediately after the accident was reported in the morning,” said Murumha, adding that efforts to rescue the three unaccounted passengers were continuing.

Abel Nyamaganaga, the Muleba district commissioner, said the accident occurred at 7 a.m. local time after the engines of the boat had stopped working.

“After the engines had stopped the boat lost control and hit a rock after it was pushed by strong winds,” said Nyamaganaga.

He said 23 passengers were rescued and four of them were injured and rushed to hospital.

Lake Victoria shared by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda is one of the African Great Lakes with a surface area of approximately 59,947 square kilometers. Enditem