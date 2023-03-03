3 private security guards still missing in Wa killings

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, has told Parliament that three missing private security guards are yet to be identified in the killings that occurred at Wa in the Upper West Region.

“Mr Speaker, the police are yet to identify and locate three other missing security guards. The three were reported missing between September and October 2022 and no arrest has been made,” he said.

“The police have intensified education campaigns in the area to sensitise the residents concerning serial killings and kidnapping”.

Mr Dery, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nandom, said the police were working around the clock for clues that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

He was responding to an urgent question by Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Wa West MP, seeking an update on the 2020 serial killings in Wa on Thursday.

The Minister said steps were underway to arrest other perpetrators of the heinous act.

In 2021, about 10 private security men were killed by unknown assaulters in Wa and the disappearance of five-night security guards, leading to the arrest of 27 suspects with investigations ongoing.

Mr Dery said out of the number arrested, eight suspects had been discharged on the advice of the Attorney General (AG) and 15 were on court bail awaiting the AG’s report.