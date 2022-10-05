3 quick home remedies to treat heartburn

A burning discomfort behind your breastbone in your chest is known as heartburn. After meals, in the evening, when lying down, or when leaning over, the discomfort is frequently worse. Heartburn occurs frequently and is not a cause for concern.

What causes heartburn

A lot of people have died from heart attack caused by heartburn. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, “stomach acid is needed to break down the food you eat, something your stomach has no trouble handling. Your esophagus, on the other hand, is irritated by it”

The tube that connects your mouth to your stomach is called your esophagus, and it is in charge of rhythmically pushing food down into your stomach. When food enters the stomach, digestive acids and enzymes start to break it down. Since stomach acids are meant to digest food, they are fairly potent, but your stomach has a unique lining that shields it from acid damage. When you get heartburn, some of these stomach acids, known as acid reflux, go back up into your esophagus, which is why you feel like your throat is burning.

Some home remedies for heartburn

If you’re trying to avoid acid reflux or get rid of heartburn fast, here are ten ways to ease — and even prevent — your symptoms:

1. Eat a ripe banana

This one is really simple. Are you aware that bananas naturally contain antacids? Start consuming a banana daily to lessen acid reflux. If you don’t have a banana, you can use an apple.

A banana has a high potassium content, making it a relatively alkaline food. And because of this, your esophagus may not be as irritated by stomach acid, claims the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.

Unripe bananas, on the other hand, are less alkaline, starch-heavy, and may even cause acid reflux in certain people. So make sure you select a ripe banana.

Melons, cauliflower, fennel, and other alkaline foods may also reduce heartburn.

2. Quit smoking

Smoking decreases saliva production and affects the efficiency of the valve that prevents stomach acid from entering the esophagus, which increases the likelihood of heartburn. Giving up smoking might lessen acid reflux’s frequency and intensity, and in some circumstances, even make it go away.

If you smoke and need one more excuse to stop, here it is. If you smoke, smoking will aggravate your esophagus and make everything pain if you’ve discovered that your acid reflux has gotten worse. It would be wise to give up now.

3. Chew sugar-free gum

Gum chewing causes more saliva to be produced. One study found that doing so can help prevent heartburn because saliva can encourage swallowing, which can help keep acid down and neutralize stomach acid that has refluxed into your esophagus.