3 Rookie Mistakes That Hinder Social Media Growth, as per The Hype

Social media is all the rage today. Anyone who has anything worth talking about is attempting to take advantage of all the opportunities that social media has brought to life. And although there are several success stories to crown social media as internet royalty, not everyone can partake in the celebration. In this article, European Agency The Hype, which connects influencers with companies, shares three common mistakes that hinder growth in social media.

Posting too much and too often

And contrarily, less is more. But let’s not get too cryptic now, shall we? Let’s hear what The Hype has to say about the quantity versus quality debate regarding social media. According to their experts, “Review how you define consistency. It should not be about posting all the time. That shows that you have too much to say about nothing. It fails to give your brand a form. Stay organically consistent instead. Create a strategy where you post once in two days or, say, twice a week. Pick the best time to post and always stick to it. Sooner or later, your audience will begin to know you for how you post, as much as what you post. It’ll also give you the time required to introspect the quality of your post.”

Not collaborating enough

It’s no longer one man’s game. It’s a collaboration of dreams. According to The Hype, “You don’t have to do this alone. If you have something worth talking about, find someone else who might find it interesting. Share your space with them, and you not only get to learn how they work but also stand to benefit from their followers. With a good collaborator, there’s no knowing what you can bring to the fore. They can help you see your brand in a different light and offer valuable feedback, especially if you’ve been struggling with getting followers.”

Not telling stories

Human beings love stories. It’s a part of our tradition and our DNA. To capitalize on it for your social media post makes the most practical sense. The Hype experts elucidate, “Don’t post thoughtlessly. Craft your posts as if you’re telling your friends something exciting you learned today. Let there be a key takeaway or two. People always appreciate learning something new.”

It’s time to fix these errors, as pointed out by The Hype, and get ready to watch your social media soar!