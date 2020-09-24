Three Malian soldiers were killed and four other injured in an ambush on Wednesday in Boulkessy, a town in Mali’s central region of Mopti, the Defense Ministry said.

“On September 23, around 12:45 p.m. (1245 GMT), a FAMa (Malian armed forces) patrol team was ambushed at south of Boulkessy,” the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry “strongly” condemned this attack launched by armed terrorist groups, and praised “the bravery and determination of valiant soldiers who fought to repel the enemy and maintain their position.”

This attack came two days after Mali’s transitional vice-president, also the president of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, made his promise to put the FAMa in fighting conditions and win the war against the terrorists.

On Sept. 30, 2019, 38 people were killed in the attacks in Boulkessy and Mondoro in central Mali.