3 students, 1 teacher perished after school building collapses in Dawhenya.

Three Junior High School (JHS) final year students and one teacher of Abbey Kopey DA Basic School in the Ningo-Prampram District of Greater Accra Region have sustained injuries as a result of a heavy rainfall that collapsed part of a poor structure school building on the students and the teacher on Wednesday.

Moses Nii Kutor, Assembly Member for North Dawhwenya Electoral Area in an interview confirmed that the heavy rainfall coupled with a wind raided the school building which is a pavilion at the time the students were taking the end of terminal examination.

According to him, a teacher who was invigilating the students at the time of the rain also got injured from the incident.

He explained that, the students were in the class taking the exams before the rain started which the authorities never anticipated the rain would cause the damage to the extent they have experienced.

“I had a call from some residence close to the school after the incident happened, and Abbey Kopey as a town under my jurisdiction, I rushed to the scene to ascertain the rate of the damage which I found out that three students in the final year and a teacher were involved,” he said.

The Assembly Member added that, he has reported the incident to District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for assistance adding that the affected community has not been built a JHS classroom blocks so authorities of the school have to manage the pavilion for students at the JHS to have contact hours with their teachers.

Speaking on a permanent solution to curb the challenge of school building in his area, he revealed: “I serve on the ‘Social Services Sub-Committee’ of the Assembly and this issue of Abbey Kopey not having a JHS school has come, and we suggested that the district should take step to construct a classroom block for the school”

Moses Nii Kutor has therefore called on the government to make education a major priority in the area appealing to government through the District Assembly to construct additional structure for the affected community, Abbey Korpey to accommodate students at the JHS.

He mentioned that the victims were taken to Abbey Kopey Health Center in the district for treatment and have been discharged.

BY: Nicholas Tetteh Amedor