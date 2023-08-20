3 suspected poachers arrested by Tanzanian police

Tanzanian police said they are holding three suspected poachers in connection with the killing of 28 antelopes.

Edith Swebe, the Simiyu regional police commander, said on Friday the suspects killed the antelopes in the Maswa Game Reserve, located along the southwestern boundary of the Serengeti National Park.

“The suspects were arrested on Thursday during the ongoing anti-poaching operation launched by police in collaboration with wildlife authorities,” said Swebe.

She said the suspects were arrested in Mwasilimbi village in Bariadi district while ferrying some of the killed antelopes’ meat.

Swebe warned people staying adjacent to game reserves to stop hunting the animals, saying: “Police will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for poachers.”