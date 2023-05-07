3 suspects arrested for trafficking wildlife in Cameroon

Authorities in Southwest region of Cameroon has said three men have been arrested for trafficking wildlife in seaside resort town of Limbe.

Delphine Ikome, Southwest regional chief of forestry and wildlife, said on Saturday, the suspects were arrested by forest guards in Batoke village of the town on Friday.

While presenting the suspects to the press on Saturday afternoon, she said about 1,000 kg of different species of protected animals were seized by the forest guards during the operation.

“We have all the three categories of animals that were stolen and killed such as the chimpanzee, python, and porcupine,” Ikome told reporters.

The buying and selling of wildlife products are illegal in Cameroon and defaulters can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, according to Cameroon Penal Code. Enditem