Three Taliban bomb experts were arrested and a Taliban’s attack tunnel was destroyed by Afghan army during past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense said Wednesday.

The army personnel arrested Zahidulla and confiscated four sticky bombs and a sedan-type car early Wednesday morning in Paghman district, Kabul province, on western outskirts of the country’s capital, Kabul, the ministry said in a statement.

Two Taliban bomb making experts were arrested during a special operation in western Farah province late on Tuesday, according to the statement.

The arrestees were involved in many cases of mine plantation, with a recent motorbike bomb attack that seriously wounded a civilian in the provincial capital Farah city, the statement added.

The army personnel also destroyed a Taliban attack tunnel in Dehak village, on outskirts of Farah city on Tuesday.

The Taliban militants have not responded to the report so far.