Three Taliban militants were killed and another was wounded in an airstrike in Afghanistan’s southern Uruzgan province on Thursday, the command of special forces confirmed.

“The precise strike was conducted in Shahidi Hassas district in support of ground forces,” Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps said in a statement, adding that security forces and civilians were not hurt in the strike in the mountainous province.

The statement did not reveal whether the strike was conducted by Afghan Air Force or NATO-led coalition forces in the region, 370 km southwest of Kabul.

The national security forces have been continuing in cleanup operations across Afghanistan since early this year as daily violence and clashes continued.

The militant group has not responded to the report so far.