At least three teachers have died of the COVID-19 since schools started reopening across the United States last month, local media reported Thursday.

Among them was Demetria Bannister, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher in Columbia, South Carolina, who died Monday just three days after she was diagnosed with the virus, said a CNN report.

AshLee DeMarinis, a 34-year-old middle school teacher in Potosi, Missouri, passed away Sunday after fighting with COVID-19 for three weeks.

Thomas Slade, a teacher at Vancleave High School in Jackson County, Mississippi, died Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.

The United States reopened schools across the country last month amid the raging pandemic. The country has suffered most from the pandemic, with 6,396,047 cases and 191,731 fatalities reported so far, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.