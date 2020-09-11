Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

At least three teachers have died of the COVID-19 since schools started reopening across the United States last month, local media reported Thursday.

Among them was Demetria Bannister, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher in Columbia, South Carolina, who died Monday just three days after she was diagnosed with the virus, said a CNN report.

AshLee DeMarinis, a 34-year-old middle school teacher in Potosi, Missouri, passed away Sunday after fighting with COVID-19 for three weeks.

Thomas Slade, a teacher at Vancleave High School in Jackson County, Mississippi, died Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.

The United States reopened schools across the country last month amid the raging pandemic. The country has suffered most from the pandemic, with 6,396,047 cases and 191,731 fatalities reported so far, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

