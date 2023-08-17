30 companies, 3 individuals awarded at  2023 Ghana Agriculture and Agro-processing Awards

The 4th Edition of Ghana Agriculture and Agro Processing Awards organized by KN Unique Communication a corporate communications and Event Company has honoured 30 companies and 3 individuals at a plush red carpet dinner event which was held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The event culminated in a glittering took place on the 11th of August at the plush Movenpick ambassador hotel with top dignitaries from the agric-sector coming together to honour the occasion. Among the top dignitaries were Mr. George Danquah (Director of Marketing and Promotions, GEPA ) Nii Whang Oweeni (Lashibi Mantse), Hon. Yaw Frimpong (Parliamentary member Committee on Agriculture), and Patrick Nana Asiedu (Member of the Awarding board).

Addressing the awardees, the CEO of KN Unique Communications, Oheneba Kwabena Kena disclosed that companies and individuals have been under pressure to adopt innovative approaches and solutions, however, the award is not only a time for celebration but it is importantly a time for showcasing and sharing experiences among peers in the quest for excellence.

He continued that the award recognizes achievements of individuals and companies that play a significant role in the development of the agribusiness sectors including agriculture, fisheries, agro-processing, agritech among others while recognizing the key functions within the industry that promote standards.

Top businesses and individuals were honoured at the 2023 Ghana Agriculture and Agro-processing Awards, there were engagements among CEOs from various companies, and companies honoured were given the opportunity to present a speech on what Ghana and the world should look out for in the growth of the agricultural sector.

Mr. George Danquah, Director of Marketing and Promotions at Ghana Export Promotion Authority called for a collaborative effort to position Ghanaian products in the global market through the hosting of business events abroad.

He said GEPA will continue to work with Ghanaian agribusinesses for the promotion of Ghanaian goods and services.

The CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) Dr. Afua Asabea Asare was adjudged the Exemplary leadership award. The Regional Director of Seed Co West And Central Africa, Dr. Takemore Chagomoka was adjudged Agribusiness Personality Of The Year following his excellence to the agricultural sector.

CEO of Homefoods Processing And Cannery Company Madam Felicia Twumasi was also adjudged Woman Of Excellence Award (Agribusiness).

Below are the list of companies that were honoured

Ghana Export Promotion Authority – Export and Trade Facilitation Company of the year

Agrisolve Ghana Limited – Outstanding Contributions to Agribusiness Sector

AMP Logistics Ghana Limited- Haulage Company of the Year

Antika Company Ltd – Agro- Input Retailer of the Year

Bemcom Enterprises Limited – Vegetables Producer of the Year (Mushroom)

Bethel Incorporated Agencies – Botanicals/Cash Crop Trading Company of the Year

Bisaworld Limited – Natural Food Additives Producer of the Year

Boris B’s Farms & Veterinary Supplies Gh Ltd – Poultry Feed Distribution Company Of The Year

Calli Ghana Company Limited – Agro Chemicals Supplier Of The Year

Elssy Kess Company Limited (Homefresh) – Outstanding Agro-processing Food Brand of the year

Esoko Ghana – Agritech Company Of The Year

Fairafric Ghana – Indigenous Cocoa Processing Company Of The Year

Flour Mills Of Ghana Ltd – Wheat Flour Producer Of The Year

Ghana Oil Palm Dev. Co. Ltd – Outstanding Agro Processing Innovation Award

Ghana Sumatra Limited – Oil Palm Planting Materials Producer of the year

Hja Africa -Ofa Fertilizer – Indigenous Fertilizer Brand Of The Year

Homefoods Processing & Cannery Limited – Food Processing Company Of The Year

Indo Farm – Farming Equipment Supplier Of The Year

Flour Mills Of Ghana Ltd – Poultry Feed Supplier of the year

Koa Impact Ghana Limited -Most Promising Agro Beverage Of The Year

Mayiya Investments Ltd – Tractor Service Company Of The Year

Nungua Warehouse Ghana – Outstanding Ethanol Producer Of The Year

Olam Ghana- Outstanding Agro Food Company Of The Year

Premium Trees- Plant Nursery Supplier Of The Year

Rainbow Agrosciences – Crop Protection Company Of The Year

Samartex Ghana – Wood Processing Company Of The Year

Srighan Farms Ltd – Agro- Exporter Of The Year

Stemak Limited- Agro Commodities Trading Company Of The Year

Yedent Agro-Group – Cereal Foods Producer Of The Year

Qualiseed Limited Ghana – Vegetable Seeds Supplier Of The Year.

Agrimercarb Limited Ghana – Fish Feed Manufacturing Company of the Year.